Pineville pop-up market supports small, local businesses heading into Easter holiday

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in Pineville started their ‘egg-citing’ Easter weekend celebrations early.

On Saturday, hundreds of people spent their day hopping around the city’s Main Street for the Spring Easter Event and Art Market.

Families were able to meet the Easter Bunny and support local businesses.

“It’s a chance for a lot of small businesses to make some money on a Saturday, and it’s always been good in Pineville. So it’s a great way to support small and local businesses,” Denise Ciccone, owner of the Artisan Pop-Up Market Festival, said.

