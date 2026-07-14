Pineville Town Hall to reopen months after high-speed crash damaged building

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The town of Pineville will welcome visitors to town hall for the first time since a driver barreled into the building in April.

Town hall will officially reopen Tuesday morning at 8. The town council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The library, which is located in the same building, will not reopen yet.

Video of the crash shows a car speeding from near the railroad tracks on Main Street before coming to a stop in what’s known as the Community Area Room.

Pineville police say the driver of the car died in the crash.

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