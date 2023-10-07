Pink Cupcake Walk held at Truist Field in honor of breast cancer awareness

CHARLOTTE — The third annual Pink Cupcake Walk and Breast Cancer Lap was held at Truist Field on Saturday.

Attendees wore pink for breast cancer awareness and green and teal for metastatic breast cancer awareness.

Participants walked four laps around the field and after every lap, they were given a cupcake made by a local bakery. People fighting breast cancer and survivors also took a lap around the field.

A fall festival was held at the field after the event. The festival included music, activities for children, food, and drinks.

Tickets for the festival were 35 dollars per person. Part of the proceeds will go to Go Jen Go, a non-profit that provides financial support to people in the area affected by breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s Cupcake Walk and look forward to the community joining us in a celebration of survivorship, helping lift up those who fight, and remembering those we have lost,” Executive Director of Go Jen Go, Susan Sears said.

