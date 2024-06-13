Neighborhood bar, social club coming to NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Expect Copperhead Social Club to become a neighborhood gathering spot when it opens later this year in NoDa.

That 1,600-square-foot space is located at 2810 N. Davidson St. It was formerly occupied by Pepperbox Doughnuts, which closed last month after a five-year run .

The goal is to create a casual neighborhood bar with affordable, approachable food and drink options, owner Alex Beebe says. Think burgers, beers — domestic, local and a handful of international offerings — and unpretentious mixed drinks.

