Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin continue “party” tour, add Charlotte date

CHARLOTTE — Three multigenerational global Latin music stars are bringing a one-of-a-kind “arena party” to the Spectrum Center.
“The Trilogy Tour” kicked off on Nov. 17 in Dallas, but Charlotte wasn’t on the tour list until the trio added dates on Friday.
Now, the party continues with 18 new shows across North America, supplementing the 10 original shows.
The Latin music stars will grace the stage at the Spectrum Center on March 2, 2024.
All three artists hold headline status on the tour. Produced by Live Nation, it’s labeled as an “electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.”
Tickets went on sale on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.
The full tour date list is below, and the newly added dates are bolded:
- Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
- Wed Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Fri Feb 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Sat Feb 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Thu Feb 08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Fri Feb 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat Feb 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Tue Feb 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Feb 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sat Feb 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Thu Feb 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Fri Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Feb 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Thu Feb 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Sat Mar 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Sun Mar 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Mar 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
- Sun Mar 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
©2023 Cox Media Group