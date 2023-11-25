Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin continue “party” tour, add Charlotte date

CHARLOTTE — Three multigenerational global Latin music stars are bringing a one-of-a-kind “arena party” to the Spectrum Center.

“The Trilogy Tour” kicked off on Nov. 17 in Dallas, but Charlotte wasn’t on the tour list until the trio added dates on Friday.

Now, the party continues with 18 new shows across North America, supplementing the 10 original shows.

The Latin music stars will grace the stage at the Spectrum Center on March 2, 2024.

All three artists hold headline status on the tour. Produced by Live Nation, it’s labeled as an “electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.”

Tickets went on sale on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.

The full tour date list is below, and the newly added dates are bolded:

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Wed Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Feb 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thu Feb 08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Feb 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Feb 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Feb 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Feb 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Feb 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Mar 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

