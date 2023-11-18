Plan for 340-acre, age-restricted community in region gains approval

MONROE, N.C. — Proposal approved to turn south Charlotte apartments into affordable housing

At its meeting on Nov. 14, the Monroe City Council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning of a 340.5-acre site at Marion Lee Road, U.S. Highway 601 and White Store Road. The site is being eyed by developers for a 670-home, age-restricted residential community.

The project is named Eagle’s Rest at Lake Lee.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Monroe denies rezoning, annexation of housing development)

Monroe denies rezoning, annexation of housing development













©2023 Cox Media Group