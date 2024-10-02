Plane carrying supplies after Helene makes emergency landing at Hickory airport; pilot not hurt

HICKORY, N.C. — A pilot who was helping in the response to Tropical Storm Helene in Avery County is reportedly OK after they got a report of a plane crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a single-engine Cessna had a mechanical failure and made an emergency landing.

Highway patrol says the plane was returning from Avery County after delivering supplies.

The pilot was identified as a 41-year-old out of Lenoir. He wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Highway patrol says the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the mechanical failure and emergency landing.

