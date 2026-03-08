Plane crash in Indian Trail injures 2, Union County Sheriff’s Office says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A plane has crashed in Indian Trail, injuring two people on board, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane took off from the Goose Creek Airport on Saturday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., the plane crashed nearby on the 5800 block of N. Rocky River Road.

Two people were on board the plane. When deputies arrived, one of the passengers had been ejected from the plane. The pilot had to be cut free from the plane.

The passenger was airlifted to a hospital while the pilot was transported by an EMS unit, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Both individuals were removed from the plane alive.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is on scene, and the FAA is expected to arrive for an investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

