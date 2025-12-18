Private jet crashes while landing at Statesville airport

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Cessna C550 business jet crashed while landing Thursday morning at the Statesville Regional Airport, the FAA confirmed.

The initial call to emergency services was at about 10:20 a.m.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty is at the airport where more first responders arrived. Roads around the airport are blocked.

A witness from nearby Lakewood Golf Club said the plane was “way to low” before it crashed.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was on the way to the crash but our pilot had to turn around because of incliment weather conditions.

There is fog at the airport but it’s not clear if weather played a part in the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Officials have not confirmed who was onboard and if there are any fatalities.

No additional details have been made available.

