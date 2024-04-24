Medical plane crashes at NC airport, officials say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A small medical airplane crashed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday morning, officials told WTVD in Raleigh.

The television station said the airport had a full ground stop in place around 10:30 a.m.

The Airport Authority is responding to an accident involving a general aviation aircraft near RDU’s secondary runway, 5R-23L. The airfield is currently closed for flight operations. Check with your airline for flight status. Follow RDU’s social media channels for latest info. — RDU Airport (@RDUAirport) April 24, 2024

The plane was flying into the airport from Wilmington, officials told WTVD.

UNC Health officials told WTVD two people were inside the plane at the time of the crash. One was trapped for a short time before they were freed by first responders.

Officials said both victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

UNC Health said the plane was a UNC Air Operations medical plane. They said the two people on the flight were a physician at the University of North Carolina and a pilot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Plane returns safely to Charlotte airport after ‘maintenance issue’)

Plane returns safely to Charlotte airport after ‘maintenance issue’





©2024 Cox Media Group