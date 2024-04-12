Plane lands at Concord airport after landing gear failure

CONCORD, N.C. — A plane made an emergency landing after its landing gear failed Friday morning.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the plane as it was still in the air with its landing gear dangling just after 11 a.m.
The plane then descended before ultimately landing on a runway at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.
It landed without any sparks or flames before skidding to a stop along the side of the runway. Two men, who appeared unharmed, then exited the plane.
It is unclear what caused the landing gear to malfunction.
Channel 9 has reached out for more details.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
RAW VIDEO: Plane landing at Concord airport after landing gear failure
©2024 Cox Media Group