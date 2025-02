GASTIONIA, N.C. — A plane made an emergency landing near the Gastonia Municipal Airport Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. in a small field.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured several people gathering around the plane.

However, no injuries have been reported, according to Gaston EMS.

VIDEO: Smoke coming from plane prompts flight evacuation at Charlotte Douglas

Smoke coming from plane prompts flight evacuation at Charlotte Douglas









©2025 Cox Media Group