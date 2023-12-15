2 hurt after small plane makes forced landing on I-26 near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A small plane was forced to land on Interstate 26 near Asheville on Thursday evening, fire officials confirmed with ABC affiliate WLOS.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were taken to a hospital.

An airport spokesperson told WLOS the aircraft reported problems and said it needed assistance. It then landed on the interstate between Long Shoals and Airport roads.

The airport deployed a fire truck for mutual aid, airport officials said. Skyland Fire and Rescue and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on scene.

According to the NCDOT, I-26 westbound will be closed indefinitely in the area. A detour has been set up.

Detour:

Motorists traveling on I-26 West must take Exit 40 (Airport Road). Turn right onto Airport Road and follow it to U.S. 25 North to I-40 West. Continue on I-40 West to Exit 47 (NC 191). Follow NC 191 North to re-access I-26 West.

The interstate is expected to reopen by midnight.

Several places, including the WLOS newsroom, have experienced power surges and outages.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





