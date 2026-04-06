Plans to build more resource centers in Mecklenburg County could be scrapped

CHARLOTTE — A plan to build three more community resource centers in Mecklenburg County is at risk of being scrapped.

Plans for the projects have been put on hold so county commissioners can take another look at the costs, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Resource centers offer access to county agencies and community groups that help address housing, food insecurity, health and more.

There are two centers in west and east Charlotte.

There is no word on when a final decision will be made.

VIDEO: New community hub in Gastonia to provide medical care, employment services

New community hub in Gastonia to provide medical care, employment services

©2026 Cox Media Group