Plans for Huntersville hotel inching forward

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A hotel developer’s plans near Birkdale Village went before Huntersville commissioners for the first time this week.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners held a public hearing May 6 for a rezoning request from developer Hitesh Patel. His company — Hotel Ventures of Lake Norman Inc. — is seeking to rezone a 10.3-acre site at the Birkdale Point office park for a new project.

No decisions were made at the hearing, but it marked a crucial first step toward approval from public officials. The rezoning request is tentatively scheduled to go back before commissioners for a potential decision on July 16.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group