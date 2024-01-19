Plaza Midwood-area mansion steeped in history hits market for $5.75M

CHARLOTTE — A historic landmark in the Plaza Midwood area that’s undergone an extensive renovation is up for sale. Its list price: $5.75 million.

That mansion, originally built in the late 1930s and commonly referred to as the Barnhardt-Cramer House, hit the market on Jan. 17. Its address is 3217 Maymont Place, about a half-mile away from Charlotte Country Club.

Following the renovation and a two-story addition, the home boasts more than 7,300 square feet. It has six bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, a basement, and pool and spa.

The renovation project started in 2019, and the entire process — from design to construction — took nearly three years, Grandfather Homes owner and president Matt Ewers said. He partnered with another Charlotte firm, Mermans Architecture, on that project.

The home sits on a 1.05-acre lot in the middle of Cramer’s Pond, a small community of high-end homes built primarily by Grandfather Homes and Arthur Rutenberg Homes.

The original house was built for Charles and Edna Barnhardt of Barnhardt Manufacturing Co. amid the Great Depression. Designed by famed Charlotte architect Martin E. Boyer Jr., it featured a blend of the Colonial Revivalist and Art Moderne styles.

The home became designated as a historic landmark in 2016, serving as “one of the largest and best-preserved examples of the type of architect-designed chosen by Charlotte’s elites before World War II.”

