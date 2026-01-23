Plaza Midwood bar prepares for storm with safety in mind

CHARLOTTE — Sip City Market & Bottle Shop is welcoming the storm, hoping to keep people warm now that Duke Energy has moved the power lines underground along Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

Yaz Humaideh, founder of Sip City, said they are ready for the storm and for now, it’s not going to slow them down.

“I want to have it to where if someone does lose power, they have a place to come,” Humaideh said.

Humaideh told his employees to only come to work if they can do so safely.

He’s already salted the sidewalks around his business knowing most of his clientele walk there to grab a drink or small bite to eat.

Construction crews spent 10 months burying the power lines, so he hopes his power will stay on.

“I’m excited to reap the benefit of that 10 months of hell,” he said about how the construction that temporarily crippled his business.

He is having a snow party on Saturday night even though ice is expected to fuel the storm.

He said people who want to hang out at the party should only get there by foot, because driving will be dangerous.

Safety is guiding his business, he said.

“Do not come if you cannot walk here,” he said.

VIDEO: Friday afternoon’s forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

Friday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

©2026 Cox Media Group