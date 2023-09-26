PNC closes branch in south Charlotte amid US consolidation

CHARLOTTE — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has shuttered one of its branches in Charlotte.

That branch was at 7852 Arboretum Drive, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It closed on Sept. 22, a bank spokesperson told CBJ.

“PNC recognizes that branches play a key role in how we provide solutions to our clients, alongside our other channels,” the spokesperson said. “That’s why we continually study customer and prospect transaction patterns to determine how we can most effectively meet the needs of our communities.

“As a result of this work, we have grown our PNC branch footprint over the past five years — by building out new branches and through acquisitions — while total industry branches have declined. At the same time, we also make decisions to close branches as customer needs evolve.”

