CATS officials host their first safety fair

CHARLOTTE — Given several high profile incidents in Charlotte, a lot of people are thinking about light rail safety.

On Saturday CATS officials had their first ever safety fair.

It took place at the J.W. Clay Station in the University Area.

It was partly a meet and greet so that the traveling public could meet some of the officers who ride the light rail daily.

Riders also got to see some of the technology that is used to keep people safe.

Brett Baldeck is the spokesperson for CATS.

“In the last six months, we’ve had a really big renewed push about safety and it’s one thing to tell people about safety, but it’s another thing to actually have them interact, to have some intersection with our safety and security team,” Baldeck said. “So we thought this was a perfect time, now that we are in the spring season, to bring this fair out and let the public come out and meet people that are helping keep them safe.”

One of the topics covered at Saturday’s fair was explaining to riders how they can report issues.

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