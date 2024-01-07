1 killed in early morning shooting on West Trade Street

CHARLOTTE — One person was found dead from a gunshot wound in northwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

MEDIC said they responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of West Trade Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The incident happened just off of Brookshire Freeway. Channel 9′s photographer said police were set up outside of townhomes at the ABODE at Greenway.

CMPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

Channel 9′s photographer said he saw one person being taken into custody and placed in a patrol car, but the man was later released.

We’ve asked CMPD if this person is a suspect.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside home in Catawba Co.)

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside home in Catawba Co.

©2024 Cox Media Group