0 Teacher accused of sex with student found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A high school teacher recently charged with having a sexual relationship with a student was found dead Wednesday morning, along with her husband, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Huntersville police.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the home of 63-year-old Garinger High School teacher Emma Ogle, who last week was arrested after being accused of having sex with a student.

Detectives said Emma Ogle's husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun and Michael Ogle dead inside.

“When a family member went to the home to check, to see what was going on, is when she noticed 63-year-old Emma Ogle in the home with a gun,” Officer Odette Saglimbeni said.

Police were then called to the home, which is on Hambright Road, near Patterson Road, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area while they called in their SWAT team.

Once SWAT officers entered the home, they found both Emma and Michael Ogle dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Huntersville police said.

“Once our SWAT team was able to make entry into the home, they were able to find two deceased parties in the home, and they were Emma Ogle and Michael Ogle,” Saglimbeni said.

Detectives were still on the scene, working to piece together exactly what happened inside the house. Police said they were offering support to the family.

Investigators said it was unclear when exactly both Emma and Michael Ogle were shot.

Lake Norman Charter Elementary School, which is across the street from the police investigation, was placed on a "code yellow" lockdown, according to school officials. The incident did not involve the school, police said.

A code yellow status means regular classroom instruction continues, but outdoor activity is prohibited. That lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m. and Channel 9 crews watched as a number of first responders began to leave the scene.

At 10:45 a.m., police said the scene had been cleared.

The Ogle’s flooring business had a sign on its front doors Wednesday saying it was closed due to a family emergency.

Chris York works at the Garden Center across the street from the couple’s business.

He said he knew the Ogles and that they were friendly.

York also didn’t know there was anything wrong between the two.

“They were nice people,” York said.

Ogle was arrested around 8 p.m. on Halloween and charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Ogle was a career and technical education (CTE) health occupations teacher at Garinger, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said she was suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

CMS Statement: "Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is aware of a tragic situation involving an employee that occurred off-campus and did not involve any student. Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students and staff. Social and emotional supports have been deployed for those affected in our district. Supports will continue to be available for any students or staff who need them."



She allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old in the spring and it turned sexual during the summer.

Families at Garinger were shocked to hear about Wednesday morning’s apparent murder-suicide.

“It is just really heartbreaking,” said Tammy Crowder, a grandparent of a student at the school.

Channel 9 learned Ogle has been with the district since 2005. She started as a teacher with CMS at Vance High School and went to Garinger in 2014, according to a district representative.

