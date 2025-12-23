South Carolina sees surge in counterfeit money reports

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina officials are warning of a rise in reports of fake money across the state.

Within one week, three fake bills were used, according to Lancaster County leaders. Dorchester County received two $100 bills and a $20 bill.

The bills circulating clearly state they are movie props and are not legal tender.

Even though the bills are labeled as movie props, passing them off as legal tender constitutes a counterfeit transaction under U.S. law.

Earlier this month, officials received reports of similar counterfeit bills circulating in Chesterfield County. The bills were marked with “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “Copy.”

If you fell victim to counterfeit money or see someone with it, contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

