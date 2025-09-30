School bus driver arrested, fired over alleged sexual misconduct with minors

CHARLOTTE — A Sugar Creek Charter School bus driver is out of a job over allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors.

The principal of the school sent a message to parents saying that Leetwain Darell Tate, 48, was fired after being arrested Tuesday morning.

Police say Tate is also known as “Sharon” or “Ms. Sharon.”

Tate was charged with two counts of statutory rape, six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one county of statutory sex offense involving juveniles ages 14 to 15.

The principal told parents they don’t believe the alleged misconduct happened on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

