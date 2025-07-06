Police arrest 7 adults, 8 juveniles, seize 10 firearms at unsanctioned Independence Day gathering

CHARLOTTE — Two police officers were injured while handling an influx of visitors attending an unofficial event in Romare Bearden Park on Independence Day.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that numerous people gathered in Romare Bearden Park on Friday, and officers responded to manage any potential situations that could arise.

Police said they arrested 15 people and seized 10 firearms in their efforts to maintain order. Of those arrested, seven were adults and eight were juveniles.

Two officers were injured during one of the arrests. One sent to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other was evaluated by MEDIC on-scene and treated for minor injuries.

The following adults were arrested during the event:

Khalil Delaney, 18, was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Resisting Public Officer

Don-Nell Greene, 20, was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Fireworks and Resisting Public Officer

Russell Matthews Jr., 20, was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jadarius Miller, 26, was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Tommie Glinsey, 26, was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Shooting in the City Limits, Felony Conspiracy and Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Kamron Mason, 31, was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Shooting in the City Limits, Felony Conspiracy, Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Firearm by Felon and Possession of Stolen Firearm

Carell Scipio, 42, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Resisting Public Officer

Police said the juveniles ranged from ages 14 to 17 and charges included Youth Protection Ordinance, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Handgun by Minor, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Public Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

