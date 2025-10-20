Police ask for assistance finding missing 15-year-old

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Police are searching for Esmeralda Perez, a missing 15-year-old girl out of Gaston County.

Perez is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and white Puma shoes. Officials said she has piercings on her nose, belly button, and tongue.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts has been asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

