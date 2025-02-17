Police ask assistance looking for arcade robbery suspects

GASTON, N.C. — Gastonia police are looking for several robbery suspects in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier in February.

The men are wanted for the armed robbery of the Ozark Arcade on Feb. 4.

The suspects entered the arcade, showed guns to patrons, and told everyone to get down, according to a Gastonia Police Department release.

0 of 4 Gaston Ozark Arcade Robbery Photo Gaston Ozark Arcade Robbery Photo Gaston Ozark Arcade Robbery Photo Gaston Ozark Arcade Robbery Photo

Gastonia Police Detectives have asked that anyone who recognizes the suspects or their clothing call 704-866-6702. Crimestoppers will pay a reward, according to the release.

