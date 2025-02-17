Victims inside barbershop robbed at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE — There was an armed robbery shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin Salon Hispano on Eastway Drive near The Plaza, according to an incident report at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect forced all nine occupants of the barbershop in east Charlotte on the ground and demanded they remove all items from their pockets. Items stolen included purses, wallets, cash, debit cards, and IDs. The youngest victim was 14 years old.

Victims robbed at barbershop, police say

Details about the suspect’s identity or any arrests have not been disclosed.

In the security footage, you can hear the masked robber with what looked like a gun say, “Everybody get on the ground. Empty y’alls’ pockets” The victims were then seen emptying their pockets.

The shop caters to the Latino community.

Channel 9′s partners at Telemundo Charlotte talked to the owner, who didn’t want to be identified on TV.

He said he was in a state of shock. His back was against the door, and he was startled when he saw someone enter with a gun.

Channel 9 showed the surveillance video to Chan Stewart who was getting her nails done in the shop next door.

“‘Self-care day turns into chaos,” Stewart said. “Make it make sense. It doesn’t make sense like when will things change?”

Stewart said she goes out of her way to support businesses in the area and hopes the incident doesn’t discourage the owner of Franklins or any others from keeping their business running.

“Unfortunately, you have great businesses over here that’s going to suffer because of it,” Stewart said. “I’m sorry that happened to them.”

There have been no arrests. Whoever was responsible would face armed robbery and kidnapping charges, according to the police report.

