Police ask for public help after cyclist hurt during hit and run in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — Officers with the Morganton Police Department are asking for the public’s health after a cyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the week.

MPD says the accidents happened on Carbon City Road near Reep Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, responding officers found a man who said he had been riding his bike east on Carbon City Road when a burgundy passenger car behind him hit him, and left the scene without stopping or reporting the crash.

Paramedics took the cyclist to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and he was later released.

Police are asking any who may have seen the crash or has security footage along Carbon City Road during the accident to contact the department.

(WATCH BELOW: Deadly hit and run shuts down part of West Central Avenue in Mount Holly)

Deadly hit and run shuts down part of West Central Avenue in Mount Holly









©2024 Cox Media Group