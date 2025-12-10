Police bust up suspected drug deal in South End parking deck

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers from the Central and Hickory Grove Divisions arrested Xavier Derell Simms, 25, following an investigation that led to the seizure of firearms, narcotics, and cash in the parking deck on Hawkins Street in South End.

Xavier Derell Simms

The operation resulted in the confiscation of two Glock handguns, approximately 337.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 5.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 15.1 grams of suspected oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, and $33,032 in U.S. currency.

Simms faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, delay, obstruct.