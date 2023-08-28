Police called to murder suspect’s home several times before Allisha Watts’ death

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned police were called several times to a murder suspect’s home before he was charged in Allisha Watts’ death.

The calls to James Dunmore’s home in University City varied from welfare checks to disturbances to domestic violence.

Police say Allisha Watts was last seen at Dunmore’s house before she disappeared and was later found dead.

Earlier this month, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis requested all calls for service at Dunmore’s residence and 911 calls made in the past three years. While only calls from this spring were available, it gave a glimpse into the person now accused of killing Allisha Watts.

“It’s going to be a major problem out here. So I want you to get 911, get the police out here now,” Dunmore says in one recording.

On May 8, two months before Watts disappeared, Dunmore, her boyfriend at the time, called 911 multiple times. He said his wife and her family were taking items from their home when they thought he wasn’t there.

That incident was days before a judge granted Dunmore’s wife a restraining order against him.

Records we just received show the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called to his home nine times between December of 2020 and July 19 -- when Allisha Watts was reported missing. That includes multiple calls involving alleged domestic violence and disturbances and welfare checks.

During two calls, Dunmore becomes so agitated that two dispatchers have to tell him to calm down.

“Oh my God, oh my God, dude, oh my goodness,” he says.

“Just try to relax. Take it easy,” the dispatcher says.

As Channel 9 previously reported, in March, Dunmore’s wife filed a police report with CMPD saying he kidnapped her, assaulted her, threatened to kill her, and held her against her will for three days in their home on Pamela Lorraine Drive.

A CMPD detective closed the case as unfounded. We’ve asked police but haven’t been told why.

Just weeks later, Dunmore’s next romantic partner, Allisha Watts, was killed. James Dunmore was charged with first-degree murder in her death and faced a judge on Monday. He was denied bond.

Channel 9 has also previously reported that Dunmore has served time in prison in Virginia for kidnapping and domestic violence involving other women.

