Police chief outlines issues with 4th of July Fireworks at National Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE — The National Whitewater Center is planning on a big fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July, but Charlotte’s police chief says there are numerous safety issues that haven’t been resolved.

Channel 9 has reported on those issues in the past, including traffic problems from popular events, and visitors trespassing onto neighboring properties.

On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings wrote a letter to Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones with an outline of lingering safety concerns after he learned that a permit had been approved for the Whitewater Center to host a fireworks show.

“I am hoping that we can get in front of a potential problem that we have voiced concerns with for several years,” Jennings said in his letter.

Jennings said he received a copy of the event plan from the Whitewater Center on Thursday, less than a week before the first fireworks display scheduled on Monday. He said he has several concerns with the event plan, adding that it doesn’t include critical recommendations previously made by CMPD.

Here are the issues, according to Jennings:

There’s no plan for the large influx of vehicles, and no backup plan for blocked or stalled traffic.

A private road is listed as an emergency exit route, and it’s currently blocked by residents who live there.

The plan doesn’t address the highway impact.

The center says it will have crowd management for 7,500 attendees, but there are 10,000 attendees estimated based on previous years.

CMPD didn’t have a chance to review the safety plan before a permit was issued.

There are 1,500 parking spaces, with an estimated 4,500 vehicles expected.

According to Jennings, CMPD will only have a small staff monitoring the event, and they won’t be providing any planned traffic control.

Jennings is asking Diorio and Jones for help to “come to some amenable solution that ensures a safe event with minimal impact on the citizens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and visitors to the Whitewater Center.”

The permit was already issued, and the plan was in place Friday for the Whitewater Center to host fireworks shows on Monday and Tuesday. Channel 9 is keeping a close eye on developments to see if anything changes.

The Whitewater Center sent Channel 9 the following statement on Friday: “We have no comment on the correspondence. We have obtained a permit for fireworks on both July 3rd and 4th and are looking forward to a great 4th of July Celebration.”

