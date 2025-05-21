Police chief suspended, accused of starting fight at demolition derby

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — A couple says the top cop in Boiling Springs threatened them and got into a fight in public at a demolition derby.

Now, the city manager says Boiling Springs Police Chief Nathan Phillips was placed on leave for violating employee policy.

Phillips is now the subject of an investigation by the SBI.

Justin and Danielle Murray told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon on Wednesday that the chief went too far.

“He is supposed to be someone that we look up to, that we go to when we need help, not someone who’s going to hurt us,” Danielle said.

They said they were at a demolition derby at the fairgrounds in Shelby two weekends ago and that Phillips seemed to be impaired, repeatedly telling them he was the police chief.

“He made that known numerous times,” Danielle said.

Witnesses say over the two days there, Phillips taunted Justin Murray during the event.

“I told him several times to just go on about his business and he kept going on and on and on,” Justin said.

A witness said onlookers told the police chief to back off, too.

The chief reportedly swung at Murray and they fought. Witnesses say they heard the chief cursing as he said, “I will beat you,” and “I will kill you.”

The Murrays said they want people to know what happened.

“I hope it doesn’t get swept under the rug and everybody in our community needs to know what’s going on,” Danielle said.

We called the chief about his leave and the incident, but he hasn’t responded. He hasn’t been criminally charged as of Wednesday. The SBI will finish its investigation and leave it up to the district attorney to decide on charges.

(VIDEO: Man from Alabama impersonates Burke County sheriff to scam local victims, office says)

Man from Alabama impersonates Burke County sheriff to scam local victims, office says

©2025 Cox Media Group