Police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust; 2 arrested

STANLEY, N.C. — Gastonia Police Vice detectives, working with federal partners, said they made a rare bust after dismantling a major fentanyl pill manufacturing lab in Stanley.

The six-month undercover investigation led to the seizure of more than 10,000 fentanyl pills, two pill press machines, and the arrests of two men, Gastonia police said.

0 of 7 Gastonia police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust in Stanley; 2 arrested Gastonia police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust in Stanley; 2 arrested (Apple Photos Clean Up) Gastonia police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust in Stanley; 2 arrested Gastonia police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust in Stanley; 2 arrested Gastonia police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust in Stanley; 2 arrested Gastonia police, federal agents make rare fentanyl lab bust in Stanley; 2 arrested

The operation, conducted on Thursday led authorities to a residence on Bennington Drive in Stanley.

Inside, investigators discovered a highly contaminated environment, necessitating the use of hazmat protection for evidence collection.

The investigation, known as operation Blue Hammer, led to the seizure of two portable pill press machines used to manufacture counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills.

It’s rare to seize a functioning lab, police said.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is between $300,000 and $400,000.

Two suspects, Phillip McGill, Jr., 29, and Tryiq Curry, 27, were arrested and are being held on a $1 million bond each.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard praised the operation, stating, “This case represents months of meticulous, coordinated work between our detectives and our federal and local partners. Fentanyl has taken too many lives and destroyed too many families.”

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page commended the agencies involved, saying, “I want to commend the Gastonia Police Department and our federal partners for their unrelenting efforts to eradicate fentanyl from our community.”

The Gastonia Police Department extended special thanks to their federal partners, Stanley Police Department, Gaston County Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for their vital assistance in this investigation.

VIDEO: Major fentanyl dealer in Gastonia arrested in joint-operation drug bust