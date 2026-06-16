Police identify man killed by train in downtown Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in downtown Hickory last Thursday.

According to a police incident report, the victim was 50‑year‑old Michael Steven Garhan, who was homeless, according to the Hickory Record.

The collision happened between Union Square and the Olde Hickory Station restaurant.

Police said a train was traveling east through Union Square around 4:45 p.m. when it struck Garhan as he crossed the tracks from the south side toward the square. He died at the scene, according to a previous news release.

As of Monday morning, police said there were no additional updates in the case.

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