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Police identify man killed by train in downtown Hickory

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Crime scene tape
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By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in downtown Hickory last Thursday.

According to a police incident report, the victim was 50‑year‑old Michael Steven Garhan, who was homeless, according to the Hickory Record.

ALSO READ: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hickory

The collision happened between Union Square and the Olde Hickory Station restaurant.

Police said a train was traveling east through Union Square around 4:45 p.m. when it struck Garhan as he crossed the tracks from the south side toward the square. He died at the scene, according to a previous news release.

As of Monday morning, police said there were no additional updates in the case.

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