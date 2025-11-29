Police identify northwest Charlotte shooting victim

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in a northwest Charlotte shooting that took place on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene along Thriftwood Drive near Freedom Christian Center just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A homicide investigation was launched after a male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds, CMPD said.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Lindy Kompeak Hoeun.

Church leaders said Hoeun isn’t a member or associate of the Freedom Christian Center.

No additional details have been made available.

