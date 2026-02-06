Police identify student as suspect in Bessemer City High School vandalism

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Police have identified one of the suspects who allegedly destroyed parts of Bessemer City High School.

That suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old who attends the school. His name, however, will not be released due to his age.

On Monday, school officials reported that offices, buses, and sports fields had been trashed, and a fire was set.

Officers said they are still trying to determine who else was involved in this incident.

