Police increasing DWI checkpoints through St. Patrick’s Day

CHARLOTTE — More police officers will be patrolling for impaired drivers ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT says to expect an increase in driver checkpoints and traffic enforcement for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign against drunk drivers through March 17.

According to NCDOT, there were 229 alcohol-related crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day week last year. Five people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during the same period, officials said.

Authorities say you should designate a sober driver or use ride-sharing services and public transportation if you’re doing any drinking.

If you’re caught driving while impaired, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license, or pay an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees, and other expenses, according to NCDOT.

Help is available for those who need it. Click this link for alcohol abuse treatment centers in North Carolina.

