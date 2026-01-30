Police investigate shooting at west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Police rushed to a home in west Charlotte after a reported shooting early Friday morning.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand saw multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers investigating a crime scene on Chicago Avenue right around 6 a.m. One house was blocked off by crime scene tape.

MEDIC told us one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t said if a suspect is in custody at this time. We’re reaching out to CMPD for more details.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting updated information. Check back for the latest.

