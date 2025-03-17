Police investigating after double shooting into Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are working to find out who shot into a house and hit two people in Concord overnight Sunday.

Officers with the Concord Police Department said the double shooting happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Graham Drive Southwest.

Emergency crews took the victims to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Concord Police.

