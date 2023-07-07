CMPD: Woman shot, killed in east Charlotte; person of interest identified

CHARLOTTE — A woman was shot and killed in a home in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday.

CMPD put out an alert just before 11:30 a.m. saying officers were investigating a deadly shooting on Foxford Place, which is north of Shamrock Drive.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw crime scene tape surrounding a home. Multiple CMPD officers were parked nearby, with officers investigating inside the home.

Police said the victim was a woman and said they are speaking with a person of interest. She has not yet been identified.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

