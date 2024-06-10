Police investigating deadly shooting in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Newton, sources tell Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

It happened around 4 p.m. in downtown Newton near S. College Avenue.

The shooting happened outside of a bank, but the bank wasn’t involved in the situation, a source said.

Police said one person of interest was being questioned.

The victim hasn’t been identified, and it’s not clear how they’re connected to the alleged shooter.

Authorities haven’t released any other details on the shooting yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

