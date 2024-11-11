Police investigating death after possible assault in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a death over the weekend after responding to a call to check on a 53-year-old woman.

Police say officers were called on Saturday to check on a woman who lives in a home on Cauthen Street, but they weren’t able to get in until a contractor arrived with access.

When the officers went into the home, they found the woman dead inside.

According to RHPD, investigators believe the victim “may have been assaulted.”

Police didn’t immediately identify the victim. It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect at this time.

The police department is working with the York County Coroner’s Office, and the death is still under investigation.

We’ll update this article when more information is available.

