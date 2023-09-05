Police investigating death outside NC State residence hall

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police at North Carolina State University are investigating a death that occurred on campus, according to reports from WTVD.

The investigation began on Monday and was focused outside of Sullivan Residence Hall.

Students told WTVD that they were confronted with the news after returning to campus following the holiday weekend.

“It gave me this dark feeling,” said student Matthew Davis. “That could be somebody I know. It could be anybody.”

WTVD said this death investigation came after a very emotional school year for the university. Last school year, there were 14 student deaths, seven of which were suicides.

The university added 15 additional mental health clinicians this school year, bringing the total to 50.

WTVD said neither NC State Police nor university leaders confirmed any details about the investigation.

