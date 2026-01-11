Police investigating following west Charlotte shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte after receiving a call about a gunshot wound at a hospital.

Police were called to Atrium Health Mercy just after midnight on Saturday. Hospital officials informed them that a victim was brought in with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and later died.

Two other victims with gunshot wounds had been transported to Novant Main. Both are in serious condition, police said.

Police have identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Trevohn Maleek Marshall.

A homicide investigation has been launched on Interstate 77 near Remount Road, CMPD announced.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

