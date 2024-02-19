Police investigating shooting at Salisbury Food Lion

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in Salisbury confirmed that a shooting in a Food Lion parking lot over the weekend is under investigation.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Food Lion on Statesville Boulevard, according to a tip to Channel 9 that was confirmed by the Salisbury Police Department.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but police said property was damaged.

Investigators told Channel 9 on Monday that they’re not sure if the shooting is gang-related. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

The Salisbury Police Department told Channel 9 that investigators believe they have all suspects identified as of Monday, but arrests were pending.

