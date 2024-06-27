Police looking for person who shot at car full of kids

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Police in Long View are investigating a shooting that hit a vehicle with kids inside it near a grocery store.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 27th Street NW and 3rd Avenue NW, police said.

The police department got evidence and found that someone shot at a vehicle with children inside, and the vehicle was hit multiple times. None of the children were hurt.

Police got surveillance video that showed the suspected shooter’s car. It was described as a 2006-2011 Chevrolet HHR that’s either dark blue or black.

The Long View Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call 828-327-2343.

