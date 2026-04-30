Police make largest fentanyl bust in Buncombe County history

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department arrested Jesse Milton Ogletree Jr. on April 22 on Gashes Creek Road, seizing 33.249 pounds of narcotics, eight firearms and $13,582 in cash.

The confiscated drugs included 8.03 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, which law enforcement officials estimate to be more than 4 million potentially lethal doses, Asheville Police said in a Facebook post.

The arrest of Ogletree came as part of an ongoing investigation that utilized information submitted through the Tip411 app. Detectives apprehended Ogletree while he was in possession of a trafficking quantity of fentanyl. A subsequent search warrant resulted in the larger seizure of narcotics, firearms and cash, along with equipment consistent with large-scale drug distribution. The CDC states that synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.

The seized narcotics amounted to 33.25 pounds, which included 14.70 pounds of powdered substances, such as fentanyl and cocaine. Additionally, authorities found 2.17 pounds of suspected blocked fentanyl and 5.06 pounds of pills, plus 38 dosage units of suspected pressed fentanyl.

Law enforcement also confiscated 2.74 pounds of marijuana, 8.27 pounds of methamphetamine and 0.313 pounds of suspected heroin.

Investigators also recovered eight firearms during the operation. This included one short-barreled rifle with a suppressor and drum magazine, classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

Four semi-automatic shotguns and three handguns were also seized, one of which was identified as a Polymer 80, also known as a “ghost gun.”

Ogletree faces numerous felony charges.

These include two counts of felony trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine. He is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Further charges include felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ogletree was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility. A magistrate issued a $60,000 secured bond for his release.

Ogletree is currently held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $60,000 secured bond.

©2026 Cox Media Group