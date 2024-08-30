Police: Man hit, killed by car after running onto Kannapolis road

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man died after being hit by a car in Kannapolis Wednesday night, police said.

Kannapolis Police Department officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to the intersection of South Cannon Blvd and Utah Street.

Police believe a man was driving north when 59-year-old Rakeshkumar Contractor of Concord unexpectedly walked into the road.

Contractor was hit by the car and died at the scene, police said.

Police have not charged the driver but said the investigation continues.

