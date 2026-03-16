As police probe child’s death, Mecklenburg County DSS director resigns

CHARLOTTE — There is turnover and turmoil in Mecklenburg County. The director of the Department of Child, Family and Adult Services, Kim Henderson, is off the job after three years. A spokesperson for the county tells Channel 9 her resignation has nothing to do with any specific case.

But the timing comes as the county commission probes what happened in the days, weeks, and months prior to the death Dominique Moody.

“We want to make sure that our processes, our policies and our procedures are being followed,” Mecklenburg County Chairman Mark Jerrell said. “When they’re not, we have to hold other people accountable, and we have to hold ourselves accountable.”

Police say the 6-year-old was found dead in December weighing only 27 pounds after being kept in a dog cage and tied with duct tape. Channel 9 cameras captured her home looking in disarray. Last week in a press conference, attorney Ben Crump said there were five reports to DSS CFAS and no action was taken.

“Stevie Wonder would see the abuse if you just did your job and did and inspection,” Crump said.

The county has not said when DSS last visited Moody’s home.

After an event in Ballantyne on Monday, Mecklenburg County Chairman Mark Jerrell told Channel 9 the county commission has been deeply impacted by Moody’s death. He is promising the county will get to the bottom of what happened.

“It’s very sad,” he said. “And those types of things, we have got to do everything we can to make sure that they don’t happen.”

Kim Henderson

This is Henderson’s second time leaving a job under controversy. In 2022, she resigned from leading the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative after Channel 9 and other outlets revealed the state auditor’s office in Ohio flagged more than 3.8 billion in fraud from the Department of Job and Family Services she used to oversee in that state. Henderson did not face any charges.

Statement from Mecklenburg County:

Kim Henderson has resigned as director of the Department of Child, Family and Adult Services. During her nearly three years in the role, Kim provided dedicated leadership for our social services programs and worked tirelessly to support individuals and families in our community. Her commitment, compassion, and expertise have made a lasting impact on our team and the residents that we serve. We wish her continued success in her next chapter. Kim’s resignation is in no way associated with any recent case.

Deputy Director Letecia Loadholt has been named interim director of the Department of Child, Family and Adult Services.

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