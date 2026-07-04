Police seek public’s assistance in locating wanted suspect in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect after investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday.

The department’s Special Response Team served a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Rushing Street. Investigators located evidence related to an ongoing criminal investigation during the search.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for 22-year-old Tyneal Rorie. He’s wanted on numerous charges including possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Rorie hasn’t been taken into custody.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

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